OSLO, Oct 31 — Nato’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg today condemned the attacks on Israel by Hamas and said the Israeli response in Gaza must respect international law.

“We condemn Hamas’ terrorist attacks against Israel,” Stoltenberg said in a speech to Nordic parliamentarians in Oslo.

“At the same time it is important that Israel’s response takes place within international law, that civilian lives are protected and that humanitarian aid reaches Gaza,” he added.

Stoltenberg on October 11 said Israel had the right to defend itself but that he expected the response to Hamas’ attacks to be proportionate.

The Nato chief today also warned against an escalation of the war into a wider regional conflict.

“Iran, Hezbollah and others must not take advantage of the situation. The suffering in recent weeks reminds us that we must not give up working for a permanent, peaceful political solution to the conflict,” he said. — Reuters

