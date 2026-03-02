JOHOR BAHRU, March 2 — A school security guard was charged in the Sessions Court here today with 13 offences, including sodomy, sexual assault and rape of his six-year-old daughter in January and February this year.

The 43-year-old man pleaded guilty to all the charges before Judge Mohd Zamir Suhaimee.

For the first four charges, he was charged with committing physical sexual assault against the child in a manner involving sexual intent.

The charges were framed under Section 14(b) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act (SOCCA) 2017, which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping upon conviction.

He also faces four additional charges of non-physical sexual assault, framed under Section 15© of the same law, for allegedly performing sexual acts in front of the victim, an offence that carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and can also be fined up to RM20,000 or both, if convicted.

For two counts of sexual intercourse against the order of nature involving the victim, the accused was charged under Section 377C of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of not less than five years and not more than 30 years, as well as whipping.

He was further charged with two counts of producing child sexual abuse material in the form of videos involving the victim, under Section 5 of the same law, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 30 years and whipping of up to six strokes, if convicted.

The man was also charged with raping the victim under Section 376(3) of the Penal Code, which provides for a prison sentence of not less than eight years and not more than 30 years and not less than 10 strokes of the cane, if convicted.

All the acts were allegedly committed between 11.35 pm on Jan 22 and the morning of Feb 17 at a squatter house in Kampung Kempas Baru near here.

The prosecution, led by Deputy Public Prosecutors Nur Farah Wahida Shahudin and S Manushri, did not offer any bail for the accused.

Subsequently, the court set March 4 for the hearing of the facts and sentencing.

Meanwhile, in another Sessions Court, the accused’s lover pleaded not guilty to a charge of neglecting the girl, who is her daughter.

The 46-year-old food-shop assistant entered her plea before Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Ariffin Ismail.

She was charged as the person having custody of the child, to have allegedly exposed her to a situation that resulted in physical injury.

The charge was framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which provides for a fine of up to RM50,000, imprisonment of up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

The court allowed her bail of RM8,000 with one surety and also ordered her to report once a month to the Pontian District Police Headquarters (IPD), as well as to surrender her passport.

The court set April 24 for the appointment of counsel and submission of documents. — Bernama