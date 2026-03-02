KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — The value of the ringgit had increased by 4.31 per cent to RM3.89 against the US dollar as of March 1, 2026, said Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

He said the strengthening of the ringgit reflected strong domestic fundamentals with the 2025 gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 5.2 per cent exceeding the original projection.

“This growth is supported by expansion across sectors, particularly services and manufacturing with domestic demand remaining the main driver of the economy,” he said at the winding up session on the motion of thanks for the royal address for the ministry at the Dewan Negara today.

In terms of global developments, he said the lowering of interest rates in the United States and the expectation of a lower interest rate environment among the world’s major economies boosted the ringgit.

“This situation was also driven by positive investor sentiment, an expanding global trade environment and continued portfolio investment and foreign direct investment flows,” he said.

He explained that the commitment shown by the government in implementing reforms had convinced investors and driven economic growth.

“GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2025 recorded 6.3 per cent, the highest in three years and exceeded initial estimates.

“This pushes overall GDP growth in 2025 to 5.2 per cent (2024: 5.1 percent); thus exceeding the government’s official projection of between 4.0 and 4.8 per cent,” he said.

Clearly, with stable politics, economic policies can be implemented clearly and sustainably, he added. — Bernama