ALMATY, Oct 28 ― At least 16 people have died in a mine fire in Kazakhstan, ArcelorMittal Temirtau, the local unit of the Luxembourg-based steelmaker which operates the mine, said today.

Eighteen people have sought medical help, it said in a statement. Of the 252 people at the Kostenko mine, 205 had been evacuated and 31 had not been located by 10am (0400 GMT), the company said.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who expressed condolences to victims' families, ordered his Cabinet to stop investment cooperation with the ArcelorMittal Temirtau. ― Reuters

Advertisement