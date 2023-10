LONDON, Oct 19 — Five trucks of medical supplies are ready at the border between Gaza and Egypt, the World Health Organisation said today, welcoming Israel’s announcement that it will not block the entry of aid into the Palestinian territory.

“Our trucks are loaded and ready to go,” WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference on Wednesday. He said he hoped the supplies would be delivered as soon as the crossing opened, “hopefully tomorrow”. — Reuters

