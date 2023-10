WASHINGTON, Oct 16 — A bipartisan majority of Americans wants the US to help get Palestinian civilians out of harm's way in Gaza amid Israel's war against Hamas militants, but the American public's support for Israel in the conflict appears stronger than in the past, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

The results of the two-day poll, which closed on Friday, showed 78 per cent of respondents - including 94 per cent of Democrats and 71 per cent of Republicans - agreed with a statement that "American diplomats should actively be working on a plan to allow civilians fleeing fighting in Gaza to move to a safe country."

Twenty-two per cent of respondents disagreed.

Hamas fighters burst across the Gaza barrier fence into Israel in a stunning assault on Oct. 7, killing 1,300 and abducting dozens more, including Americans. Israel has responded with the most intensive air strikes of its 75-year-old conflict with the Palestinians, killing at least 2,670 and sparking a humanitarian crisis.

Advertisement

US and global media have been awash with images of massacred Israelis, including graphic accounts of Hamas atrocities, as well as Palestinians in the Gaza Strip searching for survivors after Israeli airstrikes leveled neighborhoods.

Support among Americans for Israel's position in the conflict was higher in the new poll than it was in a survey in 2014, when Israeli ground forces surged into coastal enclave in a clash with Hamas aimed at stopping rocket fire into Israel. The current war has escalated into a much more serious, far-reaching conflict.

Forty-one per cent of respondents in the new poll, which closed as Israel, Washington's closest Middle East ally, was preparing a ground invasion into Gaza, said they agreed with a statement that "the US should support Israel" in its conflict with Hamas, while 2 per cent said "the US should support the Palestinians."

Advertisement

In a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted during the 2014 conflict, 22 per cent of respondents said the US should support Israel's position, and 2 per cent wanted support for Palestinian's position.

Support for Israel's position in the new poll was strongest among Republicans, with 54 per cent of the party backing Israel's position compared to 37 per cent of Democrats.

In recent years, Democrats have grappled with internal friction between pro-Israel moderates and a faction of progressives increasingly critical of Israel, especially for its treatment of the Palestinians and expansion of Jewish settlements by the country's far-right government.

Younger Americans less supportive of israel

Large shares of respondents in the poll backed other stances in the conflict, including 27 per cent who said the US "should be a neutral mediator" and 21 per cent who said the US shouldn't be involved at all.

Some 40 per cent of respondents under age 40 said the US should be a neutral mediator, roughly double the 19 per cent of people age 40 and above who said the same.

Those under 40 were also less likely to back supporting Israel than were older Americans, a potentially worrisome sign for Israel, which has long counted on Washington for weapons aid and international diplomatic support. Some 20 per cent of respondents under 40 backed supporting Israel, compared to 53 per cent of older respondents.

The poll results illustrated a high level of concern among Americans over the plight of ordinary Palestinians in the Hamas-ruled territory of more than 2 million people.

Eighty-one per cent of respondents agreed with a statement that "Israel should avoid killing civilians in its retaliatory strikes against Hamas," compared to 19 per cent who disagreed.

US officials have urged Israel to protect civilians while pointing the finger directly at Hamas, which Washington designates a terrorist group, for what they describe as using Gaza residents as human shields. Israel has insisted its military takes every precaution to minimize civilian casualties.

As the deaths mount, no neighboring state or other third country so far has shown any willingness to take in large numbers of Gaza refugees.

But US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday the Egyptian-controlled Rafah border crossing in southern Gaza would reopen and the US was working to get humanitarian assistance through it to ease the crisis. The US on Saturday advised its 500 to 600 dual-nationals in Gaza to move closer to the crossing for possible safe passage into Egypt.

Israel has imposed a blockade around the rest of the strip.

The Israeli military sparked an international outcry last week when it ordered all residents of Gaza City to evacuate, but hundreds of thousands have already fled south.

Some 69 per cent of poll respondents said they were following news about the fighting "very closely" or "somewhat closely."

When presented with a list of options for who is most responsible for the current conflict, 49 per cent of respondents picked Hamas, far more than the 9 per cent who picked Israel.

The war, which threatens stability in a region that is critical for global energy supplies, could be a significant political issue as US President Joe Biden seeks re-election in 2024.

While Biden has offered staunch support for Israel, he has also urged it to follow the laws of war. Yesterday, he said on social media that "the overwhelming majority of Palestinians had nothing to do with Hamas' appalling attacks."

Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination to challenge Biden in the election, criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a lack of preparation for the Hamas attack, saying "they've gotta straighten it out."

The Reuters poll showed Americans have little faith in the ability of either Biden or Trump to solve the crisis. Just 26 per cent of respondents said they trusted Biden more "to broker peace in the Middle East," compared to 32 per cent who picked Trump. The rest said they didn't trust either or didn't know who would be better.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online and nationwide, gathering responses from 1,003 US adults. It had a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of about four per centage points. — Reuters