RIYADH, Oct 8 — Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said today that the first hydrogen train in the Middle East will begin trials next week.

“It will be on trial for next week, hopefully for the next few months.. We will have the first hydrogen train in the Middle East,” the minister said, speaking at the UN MENA Climate Week in Riyadh.

The minister also said that Saudi Arabia will be launching a “credible, transparent and adaptable domestic market mechanism” tomorrow, without elaborating. — Reuters