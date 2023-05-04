WASHINGTON, May 4 — South Korea will soon engage with China at senior level and also seek the opportunity for diplomacy aimed at trilateral cooperation with Japan and China, South Korea’s ambassador to Washington Cho Hyun-dong said today.

Cho told an event hosted by Washington’s Centre for Strategic and International Studies that the Covid-19 pandemic had prevented high-level exchanges with China and there was a need for a new foundation of relations with its neighbor and number-one trading partner.

“Now we have a much-improved situation of the pandemic, then we’re going to engage with China at the senior level and also, we are going to seek some opportunity of diplomacy in the context of trilateral cooperation between Seoul, Tokyo and Beijing,” he said. — Reuters