MADRID, April 22 ― Two men died and 10 others were injured after a fire at a restaurant in the Spanish capital Madrid, emergency services said today.

The blaze started late last night at Burro Canaglia Bar & Resto, an Italian restaurant in the central neighbourhood of Salamanca.

An eyewitness told El Pais newspaper that the fire started after a waiter was flambeing a dish and the flames set fire to the ceiling and walls.

Diners struggled to flee as the blaze started near the main exit, emergency services said. ― Reuters