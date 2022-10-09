A man gets a swab at a nucleic acid testing booth following a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Beijing, China, September 13, 2022. — Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, Oct 9 — Mainland China reported 1,925 new Covid-19 infections on Oct. 7, up from 1,656 cases the previous day, authorities said yesterday.

Of the total, 501 were symptomatic and 1,424 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said in a daily bulletin.

The financial hub of Shanghai reported two new local symptomatic case on Friday, up from one a day earlier, and 21 asymptomatic cases, up from 17.

The capital, Beijing, recorded three new local symptomatic cases, down from five a day earlier, with no asymptomatic infections.

Mainland China's tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases is 252,638, with the death toll unchanged at 5,226. — Reuters