HANOI, Oct 3 — Health authorities in Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City today announced the country’s first case of monkeypox, the state-run Vietnamnet newspaper reported, without giving any details on the patient. — Reuters
Advertisement
State media: Vietnam reports first case of monkeypox
Follow us on Instagram, subscribe to our Telegram channel and browser alerts for the latest news you need to know.
Monday, 03 Oct 2022 12:05 PM MYT
HANOI, Oct 3 — Health authorities in Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City today announced the country’s first case of monkeypox, the state-run Vietnamnet newspaper reported, without giving any details on the patient. — Reuters
Advertisement
You May Also Like
Related Articles
Advertisement
Just IN
Advertisement