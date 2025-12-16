GEORGE TOWN, Dec 16 — Muslim-friendly food and beverage establishments and producers in Penang have the potential of expanding into global markets if they look into obtaining halal certification, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said halal certification can open up more opportunities for food and beverage businesses, not only in Malaysia, but in South-east Asia, China, Europe and even the United States.

“We cannot remain complacent in the current position especially with a larger market outside our country so food entrepreneurs must look at halal certification as an opportunity to break into the industry overseas,” he said.

He said Malaysia has the advantage of being known as a country with a trusted halal certification system.

“We have a good ecosystem so we can leverage on this advantage and if we don’t, other entrepreneurs from other countries will seize this opportunity to enter into this market,” he said in a press conference after officiating the FoodPreneur Expo 2025 at Setia Spice Convention Centre here.

Chow added that franchises from China such as Mixue are embracing halal certification because they know this will open the door to the global halal market.

“Penang has many Muslim-friendly restaurants with strong potential, but many have not yet obtained halal certification, often because the process is not fully understood or is seen as time-consuming,” he said.

He hoped that Jakim and Jabatan Hal Ehwal Agama Islam Pulau Pinang can continue to work closely with local food operators and find ways to reduce bureaucracy or “red tape” to ensure the certification process is efficient.

“This is so that more businesses can confidently enter the halal market which is expanding very rapidly both regionally and globally,” he said.

He said halal certification presents an opportunity to businesses as locally, the supply chain ecosystem is strong enough to support the industry from equipment to ingredients to packaging.

“We have a mature halal industry ecosystem to support growth in this industry so more food businesses should seize this opportunity to go into this industry.