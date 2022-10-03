People line up to get tested for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a nucleic acid testing site on a street, following the COVID-19 outbreak, in Shanghai September 28, 2022. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Oct 3 — Mainland China reported 810 new coronavirus cases for yesterday, of which 240 were symptomatic and 570 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said today.

That compared with 719 new cases a day earlier — 179 symptomatic and 540 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the nation’s death toll at 5,226.

As of Sunday, mainland China had confirmed 251,040 cases with symptoms.

Capital city Beijing reported two new local symptomatic cases, the same as a day earlier, and one new local asymptomatic case versus none the previous day.

Shanghai reported one new local symptomatic case, the same as a day earlier, and three new local asymptomatic cases versus four the previous day. — Reuters