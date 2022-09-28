A man casts his ballot during a referendum on the joining of Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine to Russia, in Sevastopol, Crimea September 26, 2022. Voting takes place for residents of the self-proclaimed Donetsk (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republics (LPR) and Russian-controlled areas of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Sept 28 — The Russian-installed administrator of Ukraine’s Luhansk region said today that he had formally asked President Vladimir Putin to incorporate the region into Russia following a hastily organised referendum that the West has denounced as an illegitimate sham.

“Taking into account the fact that the population of the republic approved the decision in the referendum, I ask you to consider the issue of Luhansk People’s Republic becoming a part of Russia as a subject of the Russian Federation,” separatist leader Leonid Pasechnik said. — Reuters