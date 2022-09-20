Russia’s Putin says Russian weapons showing ‘great effectiveness’ in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed the war is still going well for the country. — Reuters pic
Tuesday, 20 Sep 2022 9:40 PM MYT
MOSCOW, Sept 20 — Russia’s President Vladimir Putin today said Russian weapons were showing great effectiveness in Ukraine and that the country needs to enhance the capacity of its arms industry. — Reuters