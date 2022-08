US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi shakes hands with Hiroyuki Hosoda, speaker of Japan's House of Representatives, during their meeting in Tokyo, Japan August 5, 2022, in this photo released by Kyodo. — Kyodo via Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 — US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended her trip to Taiwan today as “absolutely” worth it and said the United States cannot allow China to isolate the self-governing island.

“We cannot allow the Chinese government to isolate Taiwan,” Pelosi said in an interview with NBC’s “Today” show. “They’re not going to say who can go to Taiwan.” — Reuters