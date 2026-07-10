KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — The government is not implementing across-the-board restrictions on the allocations for the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the Ministry of Education (MoE) for 2026.

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) said that regarding the MoH, the government’s focus remains on the delivery of public health services, the maintenance of health facilities, the procurement of medicines and medical equipment, and the strengthening of the national health system’s capacity.

“Any expenditure adjustments are made without compromising core services to the public,” the MoF said in a written reply on the parliament website today to a question from Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (Warisan-Semporna) regarding the allocations for the MoH and the MoE for this year, and whether they had been cut.

The MoF also stated that regarding the MoE, the government continues to prioritise school operations, the welfare of students and teachers, the maintenance of educational institutions, and the implementation of high-impact educational programmes.

“The measures implemented to optimise spending focus on areas where savings can be achieved without compromising the quality of and access to education,” it said. — Bernama