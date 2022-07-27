BEIJING, July 27 —China is closely tracking the remnants of a Long March 5B rocket launched over the weekend and will release information on the situation in a timely manner, its foreign ministry said today, amid concerns posed to populated areas on earth.

It is an international practice to allow stages of rockets to burn up on re-entering of earth's atmosphere, said ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian at a regular media briefing, when asked if China knows when and where the rocket debris could land.

It is understood that this type of rocket adopts a special technical design and most components will be ablated and destroyed during reentry, with a very low probability of causing harm to aviation and the ground, Zhao said. — Reuters