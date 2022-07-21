Revellers raise red scarves and candles as they sing the song 'Pobre de Mi', marking the end of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on July 15, 2022. — AFP pic

MADRID, July 21 — Three men including a French tourist have died this week after suffering severe injuries during bull runs in eastern Spain, emergency services said Wednesday.

Two men, aged 50 and 46, died after being violently struck by bulls on Tuesday at a bull run held in a suburb of the eastern port city of Valencia, a local emergency services spokesman said.

A French tourist in his 60s who had been in intensive care since he was gored by a bull in a village near Alicante on July 8 died on Monday, the spokesman added.

Bull running festivals, where groups of people run in front of one or more half-tonne fighting bulls, are a longstanding Spanish tradition with many towns holding such events each year.

The most famous is held in the northern city of Pamplona in July.

The week-long San Fermin festival sees hundreds of daredevils race every morning with six fighting bulls along an 850-metre (2,800-foot) course from a holding pen to Pamplona’s bullring.

Five people were gored at the festival this year which ended on July 14. Sixteen people have died at Pamplona’s bull runs since 1911. — AFP