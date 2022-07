China is regulating online spaces to clean up what it calls 'online disorder'. — AFP pic

BEIJING, July 18 — China’s cyberspace regulator launched today a two-month clean-up campaign of “online disorder” in minors’ use of livestreaming, games, and e-commerce platforms, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

The campaign will target disinformation, pornography, cyberbullying, “undesirable” and violent content involving minors. — Reuters