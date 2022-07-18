Fauci, 81, has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, July 18 — Dr Anthony Fauci, an infectious disease expert who is the chief medical adviser to US President Joe Biden, will retire by the end of Biden’s term, he told Politico in an interview today.

Fauci, 81, has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984 and became the face of the US government’s efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. He served on the White House coronavirus task force under former President Donald Trump.

NIAID did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. — Reuters