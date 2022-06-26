KYIV, June 26 — The latest missile strikes by Russia on Kyiv show that international sanctions should be more aggressive and include an EU embargo on Russian gas, the Ukraine president's chief of staff said today.

"The G7 summit should respond to Russian strikes on Kyiv," said Andriy Yermak, head of the president's office.

"The sanctions should be more aggressive. An embargo on gold exports is good, but a gas embargo is needed in the new EU sanctions package," he said on the Telegram app. — Reuters