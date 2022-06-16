LONDON, June 16 — Britain "wholeheartedly" supports Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said as she urged Russia to release him, after reports that he was moved to a high-security prison camp further away from Moscow.

"We wholeheartedly support Navalny and we are very, very concerned about the reports we have heard and we urge Russia to release him as soon as possible," Truss told parliament today.

Earlier this week, Navalny was abruptly moved to a high-security penal colony further from Moscow from the prison where he was serving an 11-1/2 year sentence. — Reuters