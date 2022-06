Children above the age of five have already had access to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, June 2 — Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech have completed the filing with the US drugs regulator seeking authorisation for their Covid-19 vaccine in children under 5 years of age.

The companies filed data with the US Food and Drug Administration showing three lower-dose shots of the vaccine generated a strong immune response in children as young as 6 months of age. — Reuters