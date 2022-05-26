Graves of civilians killed during Ukraine-Russia conflict are seen next to apartment buildings in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 10, 2022. — Reuters pic

GENEVA, May 26 — A World Health Organisation assembly today voted to adopt a Western-led resolution condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine which it says led to a health emergency.

The resolution was approved by 88 votes in favour and 12 against, with 53 abstentions, the meeting's president Hiroki Nakatani said prompting a standing ovation by the resolution's backers.

Typically, the WHO annual assemblies make decisions by consensus. A parallel proposal submitted by Russia which mimics the language of the original one has yet to be voted on by the member states. — Reuters