SEBERANG PERAI, July 10 — The Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) has upgraded about 70 neighbourhood playgrounds in housing estates over the past three years, with plans to continue upgrading the remaining 630 open spaces.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said MBSP currently manages about 700 open spaces in existing housing estates across Seberang Perai.

He said these open spaces were handed over by developers of the housing estates many years ago without playgrounds or recreational amenities.

“So, the city council has to upgrade these open spaces to include recreational facilities such as playgrounds for the communities,” he told reporters at the launch of a newly upgraded playground in Taman Mangga in Bukit Tengah here today.

He said there is now already a planning approval condition for developers of new housing projects to provide open spaces complete with playgrounds and recreational facilities.

“The requirement already exists for new developments but previously there was no such requirement,” he said.

MBSP Mayor Datuk Baderul Amin Abdul Hamid said MBSP has upgraded around 70 such locations over the past three years, with 15 projects completed this year.

“It is an ongoing effort because we still have many older housing estates to cover,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Chow said the project demonstrated how relatively modest investments could significantly improve residents’ quality of life.

Describing it as a “low-cost, high-impact” initiative, he said MBSP spent RM194,457 to transform the open space in Taman Mangga into a community park with modern recreational facilities.

He also acknowledged the financial burden on the council in maintaining hundreds of neighbourhood parks.

He said a balanced development should not only focus on investments and infrastructure but also on community amenities that directly benefit residents.

“Economic growth and development must ultimately benefit the people. We cannot neglect the need for community facilities while pursuing investments and infrastructure,” he said.

Meanwhile, Baderul Amin said the upgraded Taman Mangga open space serves not only residents of the housing estate but also nearby neighbourhoods including Taman Cendana, Taman Desa Juru, Taman Bukit Minyak Indah and Taman Seri Juru.

The 4,164sq m park was upgraded at a cost of RM194,457 under a 10-week project that began on November 18 last year and was completed on January 27.

The project included the construction of pedestrian walkways, underground drainage, a children’s playground, outdoor fitness equipment, an activity plaza, landscaped earth mounds with a concrete tunnel, benches, rubbish bins, signage and landscaping works.

Baderul Amin said the project was not merely about replacing ageing facilities but about revitalising a community space where families could gather and children could play safely.

”A great city is not measured only by skyscrapers, modern roads or economic progress, but by whether it provides spaces for people to interact, exercise and enjoy a better quality of life,” he said.

He added that MBSP would continue investing in quality public amenities in line with the Penang2030 vision, the Sustainable Development Goals and its aspiration of building a more liveable, inclusive and sustainable Seberang Perai.

The mayor also called on residents to treat the park as their own by keeping it clean, preventing vandalism and helping preserve the facilities for future generations.