US President Joe Biden said the US would support Taiwan should China attempt an invasion. — Reuters pic

TAIPEI, May 23 — Taiwan’s foreign ministry thanked US support today after US President Joe Biden said Washington would defend Taiwan militarily if Beijing invaded the democratic island.

The ministry said it welcomed and thanked Biden and the US government for reaffirming their commitment to Taiwan, adding that the government will continue to boost its defence and deepen cooperation with countries including the United States and Japan to protect its safety. — Reuters