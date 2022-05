Finnish President Sauli Niinisto confirmed that Russia's Vladimir Putin considered Finland's joining Nato would be a mistake. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

WASHINGTON, May 15 — Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said today his latest talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin about his country’s bid to join Nato was measured and did not contain any threats.

“He confirmed that he thinks it’s a mistake. We are not threatening you. Altogether, the discussion was very, could I say, calm and cool,” Niinisto said in an interview with CNN’s State of the Union. — Reuters