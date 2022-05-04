Mexico expects more migration after US ends Covid border restrictions

US Border Patrol officers walk along the perimeter fence near the International Bridge between Mexico and the US, where migrants seeking asylum in the US are waiting to be processed, in Del Rio, Texas September 20, 2021. ― Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, May 4 ― Mexico is preparing to address the prospect of more migrants crossing the country once the United States lifts immigration restrictions put in place in response to the pandemic, Mexico's foreign minister said yesterday.

US President Joe Biden's administration said in April it planned to end the public health order known as Title 42, which allows the expulsion of migrants to prevent the spread of Covid-19, on May 23, although a federal judge recently blocked the plan from proceeding.

“There could be a problem of higher migration flows, so we'll have to start to work on some ideas,” Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told a news conference in Washington after meeting with top US officials.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said earlier that its chief, Alejandro Mayorkas, had discussed the US government's strategy for ending the policy, called Title 42, in a meeting with Ebrard.

However, when asked whether Biden's plan to unwind the policy would be sufficient, Ebrard said he needed to review the full proposal. He underscored that Mexico would not loosen up on migration controls.

“We are not going to let ... Mexico become a country where just anybody can pass through,” he said.

In recent years, hundreds of thousands of Central Americans have crossed through Mexico on their way to the US border. More recently, migrants from other countries such as Cuba and Haiti have also traversed Mexico in an effort to enter the US.

As part of a regional effort to curb migration, US officials agreed to a Mexican proposal to launch a job creation programme in Central America, Ebrard said.

He also noted that US officials set out a proposal for Mexico to become a large-scale clean energy producer, particularly from solar sources.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has pushed to prioritize the role of the state in the energy market, triggering concern from the United States that such moves could hamper investment and violate a new trade deal. ― Reuters