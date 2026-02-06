OSLO, Feb 6 — Norwegian police said yesterday they had opened an “aggravated corruption” investigation into former prime minister Thorbjorn Jagland over his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Norway’s foreign minister said he would ask that Jagland’s immunity as a former international organisation head be lifted to facilitate the investigation.

Politicians, celebrities and royals have been caught up in the turmoil after the US Justice Department last week published a new cache of nearly three million documents related to the investigation of Epstein—who died in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

Jagland was Norwegian premier from 1996 to 1997 and secretary general of the Council of Europe from 2009 to 2019. Between January 2009 and March 2015, he also chaired the committee that selects the Nobel Peace Prize winner.

The police “have opened an investigation into... Thorbjorn Jagland, on suspicion of aggravated corruption”, said its economic crime unit, Okokrim, in a statement.

“There are reasonable grounds for investigation, given that he held the positions of chair of the Nobel Committee and Secretary General of the Council of Europe during the period covered by the released documents,” Okokrim director Pal K. Lonseth said.

“Among other things, Okokrim will investigate whether gifts, travel and loans were received in connection with his position,” the statement added.

‘Clarification’

Jagland’s lawyer, Anders Brosveet, told AFP that “we are calm about the outcome of the investigation”.

“It is good for Jagland to receive an authoritative clarification from Okokrim, rather than having the entire press corps conducting their own little private investigations,” he added.

Okokrim has asked the foreign ministry to lift the immunity Jagland enjoys as former Council of Europe chief.

Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said Thursday that Norway would submit a proposal to the council to revoke Jagland’s immunity.

Norwegian newspaper VG reported this week that Jagland had extensive contact with Epstein, citing the latest documents released by the DOJ.

Jagland had asked Epstein for financial help to buy an apartment, it reported.

Jagland, 75, told VG he had obtained all his property loans from Norwegian bank DNB.

The released documents show that he had stayed with Epstein in New York in 2018, as well as in Epstein’s Paris apartment in 2015 and 2018.

‘Extraordinary girls’

The former leader had planned a family trip to Epstein’s island in 2014, which was ultimately cancelled.

Some of their reported exchanges have caused a stir in Norway.

“I have been in Tirana (Albania) extraordinary girls,” Jagland wrote in an email to Epstein dated May 2012.

“I can’t keep it going only with young women as you know,” he said in January 2013.

On Sunday, Jagland told newspaper Aftenposten that he had shown “poor judgment” by maintaining ties with Epstein.

The Norwegian Nobel Institute said Wednesday it was awaiting an explanation from Jagland over the reported links.

Other well-known Norwegians have also been implicated in the scandal.

On Monday, Norway suspended high-profile diplomat Mona Juul, pending an investigation into her alleged ties to Epstein.

The World Economic Forum said Thursday it would conduct an independent review of its CEO, former Norwegian foreign minister Borge Brende, over his dealings with Epstein.

The newly released files also revealed details of a friendship between Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit and the financier.

Epstein was long alleged to have been a purveyor of sex with underage girls to some of the world’s most powerful men.

The mention of someone’s name in the files does not necessarily imply wrongdoing.

But the published documents show connections between Epstein or his circle and certain public figures who have often downplayed—or even denied—their existence. — AFP