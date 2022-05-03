Biden says he will be ready to protect ‘fundamental’ right to choose

US President Joe said his administration will be ready to respond to protect abortion rights when a ruling is issued. ― Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, May 3 — US President Biden said today he does not know whether the leaked Supreme Court draft abortion ruling is genuine or reflects a final decision, but his administration will be ready to respond to protect abortion rights when a ruling is issued.

“I believe that a woman’s right to choose is fundamental,” Biden said in a statement, adding that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, elected officials will need to protect a woman’s right to choose and voters will need to elect pro-choice officials in November. — Reuters