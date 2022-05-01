UN confirms evacuation of civilians underway from Ukraine’s Mariupol

Service members of pro-Russian troops ride an armoured vehicle during fighting in Ukraine-Russia conflict near a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works company in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 12, 2022. ― Reuters pic

KYIV, May 1 — The United Nations is conducting a “safe passage operation” for civilians from the Azovstal steel works in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, a spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said today.

The operation began on April 29 and is being coordinated with the International Committee of the Red Cross, Russia and Ukraine, the spokesperson, Saviano Abreu, told Reuters.

He said the operation arrived at the steel works on Saturday morning. He added that no further details could be released so as not to jeopardise the safety of evacuees and the convoy. — Reuters