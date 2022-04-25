Top US officials visit Kyiv as Mariupol ‘on the brink’

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attend a meeting at State Department, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Washington April 22, 2022. — Reuters pic

KYIV, April 25 — The United States’ top diplomat and defence chief were in Ukraine’s capital yesterday, Kyiv said, making the first high-level visit by US officials since Russia invaded two months ago as hundreds remain trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol.

The trip by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin comes as the war enters its third month, with thousands dead and millions displaced.

Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky met the US officials yesterday, as Mariupol’s defences were “already on the brink of collapse” and Ukraine was in dire need of offensive weapons.

“As long as there are no ‘offensives’, there will be a new Bucha every day,” he said in an interview on a Russian former lawyer’s popular YouTube channel, referring to the town where UN officials said they had documented the unlawful killings of around 50 civilians.

“Maybe they can help,” Arestovych added of the US envoys. “They wouldn’t come here, if they weren’t ready to give (weapons).”

While the visit remained unconfirmed by Washington and details were kept under wraps, Zelensky tweeted later Sunday that the “Ukraine-US friendship and partnership are stronger than ever”.

The United States has been a leading donor of finance and weaponry to Ukraine and a key sponsor of sanctions targeting Russia, but had not yet sent any top officials to Kyiv, while several European leaders had travelled there to underscore their support.

‘Fierce hatred’

The highly sensitive trip by two of President Joe Biden’s top cabinet members coincided with Easter celebrations in the largely Orthodox country.

As Ukrainians marked a sombre Easter, with many braving bombardment for blessings, Russian forces showed no sign of easing their attacks.

Five civilians were killed and another five wounded in Donetsk yesterday, the besieged eastern region’s Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said. Authorities also reported a death in northeastern Kharkiv.

The day before, a missile strike on the southern city of Odessa left eight dead and at least 18 wounded, according to Zelensky, who said five missiles hit the historic city.

Russia’s defence ministry said it had targeted a major depot stocking foreign weapons near Odessa.

Zelensky accused Russia of being a terrorist state, one that has devastated the port city of Mariupol with weeks of unrelenting bombardment.

And with thousands of its fighters and civilians in Mariupol facing increasingly dire conditions, Kyiv said yesterday it had invited Moscow to talks near the sprawling Azovstal steel plant, where Ukrainian soldiers are still holding out.

“We invited Russians to hold a special round of talks on the spot, right next to the walls of Azovstal,” the last Ukrainian stronghold in the strategic port, said Arestovych.

There was no immediate response from Russia. Its president, Vladimir Putin, had ordered his forces not to assault the plant, but the Ukrainians say the attacks continue unabated.

‘Pause to save lives’

Yesterday, the United Nations’ Ukraine crisis coordinator Amin Awad called for an “immediate stop” to fighting in Mariupol to allow trapped civilians to leave.

“The lives of tens of thousands, including women, children and older people, are at stake in Mariupol,” Awad said in a statement.

“We need a pause in fighting right now to save lives.”

The call came a day after the latest attempt to evacuate civilians from Mariupol failed.

In a message posted on social media yesterday, Sviatoslav Palamar — deputy commander of the far-right Azov Regiment, which is sheltering in a warren of tunnels under the steel plant — said Russian forces continued to rain down fire on Azovstal.

“The enemy continues air strikes, artillery from the sea... enemy tanks continue to strike and infantry is trying to storm,” said Palamar.

Ukrainian commander Sergey Volyna described the situation in the complex as “very difficult” and reiterated calls for the international community to help those remaining escape.

“We will not have time to wait for a military solution to the situation, the situation is very critical. Very heated. I don’t know how much time we have,” he said in an interview.

Mariupol, which the Kremlin claims to have “liberated”, is pivotal to Russia’s war plans to forge a land bridge to Russian-occupied Crimea — and possibly beyond, as far as Moldova.

The latest fighting followed an announcement earlier this week from a senior Russian military officer, who said Moscow aimed to take full control over the eastern Donbas region and southern Ukraine.

The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said it was “extremely concerned” after a number of its Ukrainian members were believed to have been arrested in pro-Russian separatist territories in the country’s east.

More than five million Ukrainians have fled the country, and millions of others have been displaced internally, officials say.

Easter Sunday

Even as fighting raged on, Ukrainians took time to observe a solemn Orthodox Easter.

Under the rain at a frontline position in the eastern town of Lyman, soldiers traded the usual patriotic salutation of “Glory to Ukraine!” for a cry of “Christ has risen!”

“Truly risen!” came the reply.

Around 50 civilians gathered in the town’s small Orthodox church. Artillery fire could be heard as they prayed.

“If we make the wrong choices, then darkness will ruin us, as darkness is destroying us during this war,” the priest said in his sermon.

Elsewhere on the front line, in the eastern city of Severodonetsk, Ukrainian troops had hidden their small stock of supplies, including Easter treats, under a bridge after Russian mortar rounds struck overnight.

Next to the Kalashnikovs were Coke bottles and cereal bars, as well as icing-covered Easter breads sprinkled with colourful sugar beads.

While others have fled the country, some Ukrainians have stayed in place — either bound to the land, too old or ill to travel, or simply lacking other options.

“I must work,” farmer Vassili Kushch, 63, said in the village of Mala Tokmachka in southern Ukraine, standing near rubble left by a bomb. “I don’t have anywhere else to go.” — AFP