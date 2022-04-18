Two captured Britons appear on Russian state TV, ask to be swapped

KYIV, April 18 — Two British fighters captured in Ukraine by Russian forces appeared on Russian state TV today and asked to be exchanged for a pro-Russian politician who is being held by the Ukrainian authorities.

It was unclear how freely the two men - Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin - were able to talk. Both spoke after being prompted by an unidentified man.

Both asked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to help bring them home in exchange for Ukraine releasing pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk. — Reuters