China reports 1,350 new confirmed Covid cases on April 8

Officers, wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), walk next to the entrance of a neighbourhood during a Covid-19 lockdown in the Jing’an district in Shanghai on April 8, 2022. — AFP pic

SHANGHAI, April 9 — China reported 1,350 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 8, the country’s national health authority said today, compared with 1,576 a day earlier.

Of the new cases, 1,334 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, compared with 1,540 a day earlier.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China counts separately, stood at 23,815 compared with 22,648 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,638.

As of April 8, mainland China had confirmed 163,042 cases. — Reuters