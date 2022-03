The aftermath of Russian artillery shelling on a residential area where a rocket hit a house in Mariupol, Ukraine, seen in this screengrab from a video uploaded on social media on March 10, 2022. ― Armed Forces of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

KYIV, March 31 — Russian forces around Kyiv have lost their offensive capacity and are changing tactics to favour long-range attacks more than direct fighting, the deputy chief of staff of Ukraine’s ground forces said today.

Speaking in an online video address about the defence of the capital, Oleksandr Gruzevich said: “The enemy has almost exhausted its offensive potential, but the forces that remain around Kyiv are not small.” — Reuters