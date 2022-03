Britain’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss called the Russian invasion 'based on a torrent of lies'. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 31 — Britain’s latest round of sanctions against Russia was designed to tackle those pushing state propaganda, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said today.

“Putin’s war on Ukraine is based on a torrent of lies,” Truss said in a statement.

“Britain has helped lead the world in exposing Kremlin disinformation, and this latest batch of sanctions hits the shameless propagandists who push out Putin’s fake news and narratives.” — Reuters