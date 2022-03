A patient at Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital waits for evacuation to Poland at the basement of the hospital, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv March 2, 2022. — Picture by Jedrzej Nowicki/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via Reuters

LVIV, March 26 — The war in Ukraine has killed 136 children in the 31 days since the start of the Russian invasion, Ukraine’s office of the prosecutor general said today in a message on the Telegram app.

Of the total, 64 children have been killed in the Kyiv region, the office said. A further 50 children have died in the Donetsk region, it said.

Additionally, 199 children have been wounded.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the report. — Reuters