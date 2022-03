Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies on the third day of her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, Washington, March 23, 2022. — Pool pic via Reuters

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

WASHINGTON, March 24 — The US Senate is on track to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court before its expected break for Easter on April 8, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said today. — Reuters