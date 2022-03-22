Ukraine says 100,000 civilians want to escape Mariupol but cannot

Multiple explosions and rising smoke are seen around an industrial compound, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Mariupol, in this screengrab from a video released on March 22, 2022. — Azov handout via Reuters pic

LVIV, Ukraine, March 22 — Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said today at least 100,000 civilians wanted to escape from Mariupol in southern Ukraine but could not because of a lack of safe corridors out of the besieged port city.

She said shelling by Russian forces was also preventing rescue workers from accessing the site of a bombed theatre in Mariupol where city officials say hundreds were believed to be sheltering underground when it was hit by an air strike last week.

Russia has denied bombing the theatre or attacking civilians. — Reuters