Mexico, US agree to boost border infrastructure, says Mexican govt

US Border Patrol officers walk along the perimeter fence near the International Bridge between Mexico and the US, where migrants seeking asylum in the US are waiting to be processed, in Del Rio, Texas September 20, 2021. ― Reuters pic

MEXICO CITY, March 15 ― Mexican and US officials agreed to ramp up the modernisation of border crossing infrastructure and processes, Mexico's foreign ministry said yesterday.

In a meeting, Mexico agreed with the US delegation, led by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, that a border crossing project east of the Otay Mesa port of entry, called Otay II, was a “strategic priority,” the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Twitter that his government discussed labour and migration issues in the meeting with Mayorkas.

“We continue to promote cooperation for development with justice and respect for human rights,” Lopez Obrador said.

While most migrants that arrive at the US border are from Central America, Mexican officials are seeing Russian and Ukrainian people passing from Mexico into the United States, according to the government of border city Tijuana. Officials are trying to support them by handing out information in Russian and Ukrainian.

Mayorkas is in Mexico for meetings yesterday before he is scheduled to visit Costa Rica today. ― Reuters