Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he informed his UK and France counterparts of 'new crimes of Russia against people'. ― Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LVIV, March 10 — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said today he had discussed further British support for Ukraine with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and that he had discussed peace talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

“Continued dialogue with the leaders of the UK & France. Informed about new crimes of Russia against people,” he said on Twitter. He did not immediately give any further details. — Reuters