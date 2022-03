Ukraine hopes that Pope Francis would help persuade Vladimir Putin to allow humanitarian corridors. ― Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LVIV, March 2 — Ukraine has asked the Pope to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin about allowing humanitarian corridors to assist civilians affected by the war, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said today.

“I hope the conversation will take place,” she said on live Ukrainian TV. — Reuters