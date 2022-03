Sweden is among the countries looking to increase pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. — TT News Agency/Anders Wiklund handout via Reuters

STOCKHOLM, March 1 — Sweden will work for the European Union to extend sanctions to more individuals connected to the Russian leadership in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine, a cabinet minister said today.

Swedish EU Minister Hans Dahlgren also told a news conference that the government would work for any so called “golden passport” schemes that allow wealthy Russians to get citizenship of countries within the bloc to be scrapped. — Reuters