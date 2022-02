Russian President Vladimir Putin lauded Russian forces for 'heroically fulfilling their military duty'. — Picture by Sputnik/Sergei Ilyin/Kremlin via Reuters

MOSCOW, Feb 27 — President Vladimir Putin today thanked Russia’s special forces, singling out those who are “heroically fulfilling their military duty” in Ukraine, in a televised address that was also published on the Kremlin website.

Russian forces have attacked oil and gas facilities in Ukraine, sparking huge explosions, officials said today, as Western allies prepared new sanctions, including banishing key Russia banks from the main global payments system. — reuters