Hong Kong reports record 26,026 daily Covid cases

HONG KONG, Feb 27 — Hong Kong health authorities today reported a record 26,026 daily Covid-19 infections, as an outbreak of the highly transmissible Omicron variant overwhelms healthcare facilities and proves increasingly hard to control. — Reuters
