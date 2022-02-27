Hong Kong reports record 26,026 daily Covid cases

A general view of the construction site of a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) isolation facility in Tsing Yi in Hong Kong, China February 27, 2022. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Feb 27 — Hong Kong health authorities today reported a record 26,026 daily Covid-19 infections, as an outbreak of the highly transmissible Omicron variant overwhelms healthcare facilities and proves increasingly hard to control. — Reuters