China reports 249 new Covid cases for Feb 25 vs 224 a day earlier

BEIJING, Feb 26 — China reported 249 new confirmed coronavirus infections for February 25, the national health authority said on Saturday, up from 224 a day earlier.

Of the new cases, 93 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, compared with 82 a day earlier.

Among the locally transmitted cases, 32 were in Inner Mongolia, nearly all in its capital of Hohhot, while 30 were in the southern province of Guangdong, including 19 in Dongguan and 9 in the city of Shenzhen.

Of the imported cases, 59 were in Guangdong, which borders Hong Kong, and 55 were in the commercial capital of Shanghai, a hub for the few remaining international flights into China under its aggressive pandemic measures.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, was 118, up from 109 a day earlier.

The death toll was unchanged at 4,636, with no new deaths. By Friday, mainland China had confirmed 108,853 cases. — Reuters