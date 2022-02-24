UN Secretary-General to Putin: In the name of humanity, stop this war

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during a meeting of the UN General Assembly on the situation between Russia and Ukraine, at the UN Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City February 23, 2022. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Feb 24 — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a last-minute plea on Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the war ‘in the name of humanity’, after the Russian leader announced a military operation in eastern Ukraine.

“President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia,” Guterres said, speaking after an emergency meeting of the Security Council on Ukraine.

The consequences of a war would be devastating for Ukraine and far-reaching for the global economy, he added. — Reuters