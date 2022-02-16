Japan posts record daily Covid deaths but new infections slow

Newly recorded fatalities rose to 236 yesterday, according to a tally by national broadcaster NHK, exceeding the previous record of 216 on May 18 last year.— Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TOKYO, Feb 16 — Japan posted its deadliest day in the two-year Covid-19 pandemic, even as new infections from the Omicron-variant fuelled wave declined.

Newly recorded fatalities rose to 236 yesterday, according to a tally by national broadcaster NHK, exceeding the previous record of 216 on May 18 last year. Nearly 2,000 people have died of the coronavirus in Japan so far in February.

Tokyo recorded 16 new deaths yesterday, most of them 70-90 years old, separate data showed.

Meanwhile, new cases numbered 84,220 across Japan, continuing a decline from record infections posted earlier in the month as Omicron outbreaks spread. — Reuters