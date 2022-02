File photo of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) greeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before their meeting, in Geneva, on January 21, 2022. — AFP pic

MOSCOW, Feb 12 — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Washington of waging a “propaganda campaign” about possible Russian aggression, the Russian foreign ministry said today.

Russia has built up military forces near Ukraine, fuelling fears it may invade. Moscow denies such plans.

In a readout of today’s phone call with Blinken, Lavrov also said that Washington and Brussels had ignored key Russian security demands. — Reuters